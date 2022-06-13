What has triggered new fighting in DR Congo?

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda have accused each other of firing rockets across their shared border.

More than 25 years after the First Congo War, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda are engaged in dispute.

The Central African neighbours have accused each other of firing rockets across their shared border, including a strike that killed two Congolese children.

This seems to have been triggered by fighting between the M23 rebel group and state forces in the country’s east.

Both Congo and the United Nations have accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 movement.

So, could this escalate into a full-blown war between the two neighbours?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Kambale Musavuli, researcher at the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa

Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza, political commentator

Felix Ndahinda, researcher focusing on conflict, peace and justice in the Great Lakes region