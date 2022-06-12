What will it take to end child labour?

The United Nations issues a call to end the practice on World Day Against Child Labour.

Every day an estimated 160 million children are forced to work, often in dangerous conditions.

Some are as young as five years old.

This year’s UN World Day Against Child Labour is calling for better social protections, so parents aren’t forced to send their youngsters to work.

It’s one of six points of action agreed last month at an International Labour Organization (ILO) conference in South Africa.

The ILO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) say increased poverty could push another 8.9 million children into the workforce by the end of the year.

So what’s needed to end the practice?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Shantha Sinha – former chair, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in India

Stephen Blight – global senior child protection adviser, UNICEF

Nazma Akter – founder of Awaj Foundation, and former child worker in Bangladesh’s garment industry