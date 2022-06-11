Can justice be achieved for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh?

Calls grow for an independent investigation one month after the killing of Al Jazeera journalist.

A month ago, Israeli soldiers shot dead Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she was covering a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Known as the “Voice of Palestine”, the Palestinian American was killed while doing what she had done for 25 years: telling the stories of resistance to Israeli occupation.

Al Jazeera is referring the case to the International Criminal Court and continues to demand a thorough and independent investigation.

Palestinian leaders have rejected proposals for a joint probe with Israel, saying it would never be transparent.

The United States has been criticised for not doing enough to find out what happened to one of its own citizens.

So are hopes of accountability fading away?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Faten Elwan – Journalist and friend of Shireen Abu Akleh

Triestino Mariniello – Reader in law, Liverpool John Moores University

Paurline Ades-Mevel – Editor-in-chief, Reporters without Borders