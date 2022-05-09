What’s behind Sinn Fein’s victory in Northern Ireland?

For the first time, Sinn Fein has won the most seats in Northern Ireland’s assembly.

The political landscape in Northern Ireland has changed.

For the first time, Sinn Fein, which wants to unite all of Ireland, has won the most seats in regional elections.

That’s put an end to a century of dominance by Unionists, who support the British Crown and constitution.

Now both sides need to agree to form a new government.

But would they agree?

And what does it mean for the future of the United Kingdom?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Duncan Morrow – Professor of politics at Ulster University

Nicholas Whyte – International affairs strategist and senior director in Brussels for APCO

Graham Gudgin – Research associate at the University of Cambridge and a former special adviser to First Minister David Trimble in the Northern Ireland Assembly