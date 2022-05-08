Will Hong Kong’s new leader further erode freedoms there?

John Lee is the former security chief who led the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

The result was a foregone conclusion because there was only one candidate to choose from.

Following a secret ballot, Hong Kong has a new leader.

John Lee is due to replace Carrie Lam as chief executive on July 1.

The staunch China loyalist was elected by a committee of around 1,500 members, all vetted to ensure their patriotism to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Beijing.

He’s pledging to uphold the rule of law.

Does that mean China’s grip on Britain’s former colony and financial hub becomes tighter?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests: Tom Grundy, editor-in-chief & founder of Hong Kong Free Press

Victor Gao, chair professor at Soochow University

Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute, SOAS University of London