Will Hong Kong’s new leader further erode freedoms there?
John Lee is the former security chief who led the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
The result was a foregone conclusion because there was only one candidate to choose from.
Following a secret ballot, Hong Kong has a new leader.
John Lee is due to replace Carrie Lam as chief executive on July 1.
The staunch China loyalist was elected by a committee of around 1,500 members, all vetted to ensure their patriotism to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Beijing.
He’s pledging to uphold the rule of law.
Does that mean China’s grip on Britain’s former colony and financial hub becomes tighter?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests: Tom Grundy, editor-in-chief & founder of Hong Kong Free Press
Victor Gao, chair professor at Soochow University
Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute, SOAS University of London