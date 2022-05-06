What’s the true toll of COVID-19?

The WHO says the pandemic killed nearly 15 million people in the first two years.

The World Health Organization has revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly three times more people than officially reported.

It said 14.9 million people died in the first 24 months of the pandemic.

The WHO says it is a wake up call for all countries to invest in data and their healthcare systems to make them resilient to crises.

So what lessons should be learned?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Bharat Pankhania – Senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School.

Azeddine Ibrahimi – Professor of medical biotechnology at the Rabat Medical School and director of Medbiotech.

T. Sundararaman – Health systems expert and a former professor and head of the School of Health System Studies at Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai.