Can the ‘status-quo’ of Jerusalem’s Old City be preserved?

Israeli incursions increasingly challenge the longstanding agreement banning non-Muslim prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound.

Tens of thousands of ultranationalist Israelis have marched through occupied East Jerusalem, in what is being seen as the latest provocation against Palestinians.

Every year, far-right Jewish groups mark the illegal occupation of East Jerusalem by holding a “flag day” march.

Some took part in an incursion in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and raised the Israeli flag.

Some Jewish worshippers also prayed, violating a longstanding agreement preventing non-Muslims from holding religious rituals there.

The Palestinian prime minister denounced what he called “aggression”.

Such incursions have become increasingly common.

So why is the issue so contentious?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general, Palestinian National Initiative

Akiva Eldar – Author and contributing writer at Haaretz newspaper

Rami Khouri – Professor, senior public policy and journalism fellow, American University of Beirut