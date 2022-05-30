Can the ‘status-quo’ of Jerusalem’s Old City be preserved?
Israeli incursions increasingly challenge the longstanding agreement banning non-Muslim prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound.
Tens of thousands of ultranationalist Israelis have marched through occupied East Jerusalem, in what is being seen as the latest provocation against Palestinians.
Every year, far-right Jewish groups mark the illegal occupation of East Jerusalem by holding a “flag day” march.
Some took part in an incursion in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and raised the Israeli flag.
Some Jewish worshippers also prayed, violating a longstanding agreement preventing non-Muslims from holding religious rituals there.
The Palestinian prime minister denounced what he called “aggression”.
Such incursions have become increasingly common.
So why is the issue so contentious?
Presenter: Kim Vinnell
Guests:
Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general, Palestinian National Initiative
Akiva Eldar – Author and contributing writer at Haaretz newspaper
Rami Khouri – Professor, senior public policy and journalism fellow, American University of Beirut