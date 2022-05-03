How can journalists be protected online?

World Press Freedom Day this year highlights threats to media, especially online.

The internet is a place for the free flow of information, as well as attempts to surpress it.

This year’s United Nations World Press Freedom day is highlighting threats to the media, especially online.

This year’s World Press Freedom Index by the Reporters Without Borders NGO issued warnings on how propaganda and unregulated social media were fuelling social divisions.

So, what can be done to protect the free flow of news and information?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Rebecca Vincent – Director of Operations and Campaigns, Reporters Without Borders

Romeo Kokriatski – Managing Editor, the New Voice of Ukraine

Tim Squirrell – Head of Communications and Editorial, Institute for Strategic Dialogue