Is ethical ivory trade possible?

Zimbabwe pushes to sell its $600m stockpile as countries in southern Africa back call to relax global ban.

While dwindling elephant populations are under threat in many parts of the world, it’s a different story in southern Africa.

Zimbabwe in particular has seen numbers grow so much that it now says it is struggling to manage them.

It wants to sell its large stockpile of ivory to help pay for better conservation.

International trade has been banned since 1989.

Will lifting it encourage more poaching?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Tinashe Farawo, Spokesperson for Zimbabwe National Parks

Will Travers, Conservationist and president of the Born Free Foundation