Is China the ‘most serious challenge’ to international order?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed the Biden administration’s strategy to compete with China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said China poses the most serious long-term challenge to the international order.

He made the comment as he unveiled the Biden administration’s strategy to compete with China’s rise as a global superpower and insisted Washington does not want a new conflict.

He said the Chinese Communist Party is becoming more repressive at home, and more aggressive abroad, under President Xi Jinping.

China’s foreign ministry denounced Blinken’s remarks as “typical disinformation” denigrating Beijing.

So, are the criticisms by the US justified?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Michael D Swaine – Director, East Asia Programme, Quincy Institute

Martin Jacques – Author, When China Rules the World

Henry Huiyao Wang – Founder, Center for China and Globalization