What’s stopping action on gun control in the United States?

Demands grow for tougher laws after 19 children and two teachers killed in Texas school shooting.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in the town of Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Police say the 18-year-old gunman sent chilling messages online before the attack, and entered the school despite being confronted by a security guard.

Grief is turning to anger, as Americans once again demand tougher gun control laws.

The Gun Violence Archive has already recorded 213 shootings this year.

But the United States Congress has repeatedly failed to pass tougher gun control legislation.

So, what’s stopping action to prevent another tragedy?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Joseph Sakran – Gun violence survivor and Director of Emergency General Surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital

Jocelyn Sage Mitchell – Professor of American and comparative politics, Northwestern University in Qatar

Richard Feldman – Former Regional Political Director at the National Rifle Association