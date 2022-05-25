Has the world forgotten about the Rohingya?

UNHCR urges more help for a million Rohingya refugees stuck in camps in Bangladesh.

The UN is demanding international support for more than one million Rohingya refugees struggling to survive in camps in Bangladesh.

They were forced to leave their homes in Myanmar nearly five years ago when the military launched a crackdown against the mainly Muslim minority.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is in Bangladesh to discuss helping the Rohingya return to Myanmar.

But talks have stalled since last year, when Myanmar’s military took power in a coup.

With much of the world’s attention on the Ukraine war, Grandi is urging people not to forget other humanitarian crises.

So what must be done to support the Rohingya?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Imrul Islam – Advocacy Manager in Bangladesh, Norwegian Refugee Council

Yasmin Ullah – Rohingya Social Justice Activist

Ambia Perveen – Chairperson, European Rohingya Council