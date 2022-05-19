Could Libya return to civil war?

The prime minister of the Tobruk-based government triggered fighting by trying to unseat the United Nations-recognised leader in Tripoli.

People in Libya are voicing their fears of a return to civil war.

Two rival governments signed a ceasefire last year to end years of fighting following the fall of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

They were supposed to work together and hold elections – but that hasn’t happened.

On Tuesday, the prime minister of the administration in Tobruk tried to install himself in the capital Tripoli.

That triggered street battles that killed at least one person, and wounded five.

Could the violence escalate?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Salah Elbakkoush – Political analyst and former senior adviser to the negotiating team of the High Council of State in Libya

Silvia Colombo – Associate fellow, International Affairs Institute in Italy

Mustafa Fetouri – Journalist and contributor, Middle East Monitor