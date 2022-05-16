Will Finland and Sweden joining NATO make Europe safer?

Finland and Sweden decided against joining NATO for many years.

Both have a long history of remaining neutral during wars and staying out of military alliances.

All that changed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Leaders of the Nordic nations blame President Vladimir Putin for endangering security in Europe.

For Finland, the decision could mean abandoning its policy of avoiding confrontation with its enormous neighbour.

Russia’s already warning of “far-reaching consequences” if both countries join the Western military alliance.

What could those consequences be?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Eoin McNamara – Visiting research fellow, Finnish Institute of International Affairs

Theresa Fallon – Director, Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence & military analyst