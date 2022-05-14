Can election lead to stability in Somalia?
Somalia’s long delayed presidential vote set to take place on Sunday.
After more than a year of delays, violence and uncertainty – Somalia is ready to vote for its next president.
The original plan was to hold a one-person one-vote election for the first time in 50 years.
But security concerns, as well as legal and financial realities make that difficult.
Instead, Somalia’s parliament will pick the president.
>What does this election mean for a nation facing several challenges?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Ali H Warsame – Lecturer at East Africa University and a former minister of education in the Puntland state of Somalia, and former presidential candidate
Hodan Ali – Somalia analyst
Mohamed Mubarak – Executive director of the Somalia Peace Forum