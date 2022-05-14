Can election lead to stability in Somalia?

Somalia’s long delayed presidential vote set to take place on Sunday.

After more than a year of delays, violence and uncertainty – Somalia is ready to vote for its next president.

The original plan was to hold a one-person one-vote election for the first time in 50 years.

But security concerns, as well as legal and financial realities make that difficult.

Instead, Somalia’s parliament will pick the president.

What does this election mean for a nation facing several challenges?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Ali H Warsame – Lecturer at East Africa University and a former minister of education in the Puntland state of Somalia, and former presidential candidate

Hodan Ali – Somalia analyst

Mohamed Mubarak – Executive director of the Somalia Peace Forum