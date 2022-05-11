Is the Rajapaksa political dynasty about to end?

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political family faces escalating protests over an economic crisis and claims of corruption.

For months, protesters have been chanting “go home”, telling Sri Lanka’s most powerful political family that it’s time to leave.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, are accused of corruption and mismanaging the economy.

Mahinda’s resignation on Monday failed to quell public anger.

Shortages of fuel, food and medicine brought thousands onto the streets in protests that had been mostly peaceful until this week.

Where does Sri Lanka go from here?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Harsha de Silva – Member of parliament

Ganeshan Wignaraja – Senior research associate, Overseas Development Institute

Bhavani Fonseka – Senior researcher, Centre for Policy Alternatives