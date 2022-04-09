What will be the fallout from Pakistan’s political crisis?

Prime Minister Imran Khan is under pressure as opposition MPs push to remove him from office.

It is one of the biggest tests in the career of former cricket star turned Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He tried to delay a no-confidence vote in parliament to oust him. Lawmakers met to debate his fate after the Supreme Court ruled Khan’s attempt to dissolve parliament and call new elections was unconstitutional.

Opposition members accuse him of failing to root out corruption and fix the struggling economy.

Khan says there is a US-backed conspiracy to remove him, without providing any evidence.

So how did Pakistan get to this point, and what will be the fallout for the country?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Saira Asad – adjunct assistant professor Riphah International University

Ayesha Siddiqa – senior fellow department of war studies, King’s College London

Farahnaz Ispahani – former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan