Is the war in Yemen nearing an end?

Exiled president steps aside and transfers powers to presidential council to hold talks with Houthi rebels.

Attempts to end seven years of civil war in Yemen appear to be gathering pace.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is in exile in Saudi Arabia, has stepped aside. He has transferred powers to a presidential council to lead talks with Houthi rebels.

It follows the start of a two-month ceasefire and a week of discussions in Saudi Arabia on ending the war. But the Houthis have rejected Hadi’s announcement.

Could this be the way out of a conflict that has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters?

Raiman al-Hamdani – independent consultant on Yemeni affairs

Baraa Shiban – Yemeni political analyst and caseworker for NGO Reprieve

Gerald Feierstein – former US ambassador to Yemen