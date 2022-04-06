Who will be the next president of France?

Five years ago, a newcomer called Emmanuel Macron swept aside France’s political traditions and became the youngest-ever president.

Now he is the incumbent seeking a second term.

Macron, who has been leading European diplomatic efforts against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched his re-election bid by promising to defend the EU while raising pensions and cutting corporate taxes in France.

Opinion polls suggest a repeat of 2017 when Macron faced Marine Le Pen in the second-round.

The far-right candidate is among those who say Macron is out of touch with the French population.

So will the voters prove them right?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Hamid Chriet – political commentator

Gesine Weber – programme coordinator, The German Marshall Fund of the United States, Paris Office

Jacques Reland – senior research fellow, The Global Policy Institute