How much is climate change to blame for heatwaves in South Asia?

Hundreds of millions in India and Pakistan struggle to stay cool in record-breaking temperatures.

Scientists have long warned that climate change will lead to more intense weather, such as heatwaves, floods and cyclones.

Many point to record-breaking temperatures now in India and Pakistan as proof.

Although heatwaves are common in the region, they do not usually start until May or June.

The intense heat has increased demand for electricity, leading to power outages.

Both countries rely mainly on fossil fuels, especially coal.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says India must drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions to avoid devastating weather events.

So what can be done to reduce the impact of the heatwaves?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Aruna Chandrasekhar – Journalist, Carbon Brief website on climate and energy policy

Roxy Mathew Koll – Climate scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology

Madhura Joshi – Senior associate, E3G climate change think-tank