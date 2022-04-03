Can the dire economic crisis in Sri Lanka be solved?

People are protesting and the government has imposed a state of emergency.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years.

The country’s usable foreign currency reserves have plunged below $1bn, limiting its ability to repay loans.

Over the weekend, the government imposed a curfew after violent demonstrations broke out.

Protesters are angry over unprecedented shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

And some are calling for the president to step down.

But what’s behind this crisis?

And what will be the consequences, if it continues?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Harsha de Silva – Member of parliament, representing the main opposition SJB party

Bhavani Fonseka – Senior researcher and lawyer with the Centre for Policy Alternatives

W A Wijewardena – Columnist at the Daily Financial Times and a former deputy governor of Sri Lanka’s central bank