Can Europeans live without Russian gas?

Russia halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they declined to pay for imports in roubles.

The crisis between Russia and Europe, sparked by the war in Ukraine, has taken yet another turn.

This time, Moscow has delivered on its promise to halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for not paying in roubles, Russia’s currency.

Member states are now working to find alternative long-term energy supplies.

But what are the alternatives?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Andreas Goldthau – Professor at the Willy Brandt School of Public Policy

Chris Weafer – Chief executive officer at the consultancy, Macro-Advisory

Ole Hvalbye – Commodities analyst at SEB Financial Services Group