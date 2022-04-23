Are COVID-19 measures being lifted too soon?

It has been more than two years since the global coronavirus pandemic began.

In that time, an estimated 500 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than six million have died from it.

But as infection and death rates appear to slow down, many countries are swiftly removing their COVID-19 measures.

Coronavirus tests, mask mandates, contact tracing, and vaccination requirements are being lifted.

Some scientists are concerned since the contagious BA.2 variant is still spreading quickly around the world, and developing nations are still struggling to vaccinate their people against COVID-19.

So how will scientists and health officials stay on top of the pandemic?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Dr Peter Drobac – Director of the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at University of Oxford

Maaza Seyoum – Global South convener, People’s Vaccine Alliance

Dr Ravi Malik – Chairman of Radix Hospital

Nidhi Prakash – BuzzFeed News White House reporter