What’s next for Qatar after the World Cup draw?

Qatar moves closer to hosting the tournament in November.

The stage is set for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

It will be the first time the Middle East hosts the tournament.

But it has not been easy – Qatar has had to navigate a blockade, a global pandemic and now the global effects of the war in Ukraine.

But despite all that, Doha has kept its promise.

The group stage draw has been made, the stadiums are ready and the fans cannot wait to get their hands on tickets.

How has Qatar prepared for the World Cup?

And is the idea of holding the World Cup every two years really feasible?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Danyel Reiche – Visiting associate professor at Georgetown University and the author of, Qatar and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Politics, Controversy, Change

Usher Komugisha – African football journalist

Rob Harris – Global sports correspondent for The Associated Press