How should Europe handle Ukrainian refugees?

Russia’s war on Ukraine causes Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, says the UN.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created 1.5 million refugees in just 10 days.

The United Nations says it is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

More than half have fled to Poland, with the rest escaping via Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.

Aid agencies and volunteers are scrambling to provide assistance.

European Union leaders have promised financial support and relaxed immigration rules for Ukrainians to live and work in the bloc.

But can the continent cope with the influx?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Monika Matus – Spokeswoman for Grupa Granica, a coalition of NGOs supporting refugees

Babar Baloch – Spokesman, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Alberto Neidhardt – Policy analyst for the European Diversity and Migration Programme, European Policy Centre