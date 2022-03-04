Will NATO get involved in the war in Ukraine?

The NATO alliance says it does not seek war but is ready for it after Russia invaded Ukraine.

NATO foreign ministers have met in Brussels for a special summit on Ukraine.

The alliance has imposed more sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

And the US is going after business leaders who are closely tied to the Kremlin.

But none of this appears to be swaying Putin into pulling back his troops.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says NATO does not want confrontation with Moscow – but it stands ready if conflict comes.

But what will the consequences be if the block gets involved?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Brooks Tigner – Correspondent for Jane’s Defence Weekly

Robert Hunter – Former US ambassador to NATO

Andrey Baklanov – Chairman of the Board of the Association of Russian Diplomats