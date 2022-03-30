What’s behind the spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis?

Eleven people have been killed in three separate attacks within a week.

More Israeli soldiers are being sent to the occupied West Bank in response to what the Israeli prime minister has called a wave of “terrorism”.

Eleven people have been killed in three separate attacks by Palestinians in Israel in a little more than a week.

The latest shooting left five dead in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town east of Tel Aviv.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned of repeat incidents as Muslims, Jews and Christians prepare for Ramadan, Passover and Easter.

So, what’s behind the spate of attacks?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Yossi Mekelberg – Senior consulting research fellow, Chatham House

Yaser Alashqar – Assistant professor, Trinity College Dublin

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project and former Israeli negotiator