How high will oil prices go?
Russia’s war on Ukraine has pushed up the price of oil to a ten-year high.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, crude oil prices have risen to levels not seen in a decade.
Despite the rise in prices, other oil-producing countries and OPEC said they are sticking with their plan to gradually increase oil production.
The price of crude oil is expected to hit more than $120 a barrel this weekend.
The increase is already causing long queues at the pumps in some regions of the world.
So how will governments deal with this energy crisis?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Alex Schindelar – President of Energy Intelligence and former editor of Petroleum Intelligence Weekly
Bjarne Schieldrop – Specialist on European energy politics
Ben Cahill – Senior fellow at the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies