Could the Ukraine war spill over into Poland?

Russia has warned Poland to stay out of the war in Ukraine.

The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rippled through neighbouring countries, most of which are members of the NATO military alliance.

Poland has become vital in the Western effort to defend Ukraine and has also welcomed more than two million refugees, but some Russian attacks have taken place close to its border.

Last week, Russian forces targeted the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, near the Polish border, even as the US president was visiting Poland.

The situation has forced NATO to decide on how to respond to any potential similar incidents inside the borders of its member states.

So, is there a risk of a conflict spillover?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Ray Wojcik – Senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis and a former military attaché at the US embassy, Warsaw

Robert Pszczel – Senior fellow at the Casimir Pulaski Foundation in Poland and a former Polish diplomat and NATO official

Samuel Ramani – Associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute