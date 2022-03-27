Is the war in Ukraine ushering in a new world order?

As the fighting in Ukraine escalates, the war is shaping how global powers confront future threats and conflicts.

The new war in Europe has been described as a turning point in human history.

It’s been more than a month since Russia invaded Ukraine – causing death and destruction across much of the country.

The invasion, and the political disputes around it, are disrupting a global order that has been in place since the end of the Cold War.

The conflict is also defining how democracies will confront future threats and conflicts.

But what will the foundations of the new order be?

And will Western values still prevail?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Nizar Messari – Visiting professor at Yale University

Glenn Diesen – Professor of international relations at the University of South-Eastern Norway

Steve Tsang – Director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London