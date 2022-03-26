Is Europe serious about helping Africa?

The European Union and the African Union have established a new partnership to boost Africa’s digital transformation.

Beijing is already ahead on that front.

About 50 percent of Africa’s 3G networks and 70 percent of its 4G networks are run by Chinese companies.

But the African continent still offers many opportunities.

So, can Europeans become Africa’s partner of choice?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Lorenzo Fioramonti – Professor of political economy at the University of Pretoria and a former minister of education and research in Italy

Jibrin Ibrahim – Political scientist and a senior fellow at the Centre for Democracy and Development in Nigeria

David Monyae – Director of the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Africa-China Studies