Can talks end the war in Ukraine?

Despite the fierce fighting, representatives from Ukraine and Russia have met several times.

Civilians under siege in Ukraine’s Mariupol are experiencing some of the most relentless fighting since the war began.

Russia sees the southern port city as vital for its military campaign, while Kyiv accuses Moscow of committing war crimes.

Despite the fighting, representatives from both sides have met several times.

There are three main points: a ceasefire, an end to all hostilities and humanitarian corridors.

But there has been no progress so far.

So, do these talks serve any purpose?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Volodymyr Kulyk – Head research fellow at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Ulrich Brueckner – Professor of political science at Stanford University in Berlin

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military analyst