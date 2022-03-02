Are words enough to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Joe Biden talks tough on Vladimir Putin in his first US State of the Union address.

US President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address since he became president.

And much is expected of him at home.

The economy, healthcare, unemployment and crime are just some of the many challenges on his agenda.

But he opened his speech with the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, and it featured heavily, including his views on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a new set of sanctions on Moscow’s elite.

The United States president warns the Russian leader has no idea what’s coming.

But beyond threats and sanctions, what can the US do to stop Russia’s attacks on Ukraine?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Aaron Kall – Editor and co-author of The State of the Union is … Memorable Addresses of the Last Sixty Years

Kira Rudik – Ukrainian member of parliament

Robert Hunter – Former US Ambassador to NATO