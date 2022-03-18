Has Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalled?

Moscow has yet to take over any of Ukraine’s biggest cities despite attacks by land, sea and air.

The war in Ukraine is now into its fourth week.

Russian tanks and military convoys remain at a standstill outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Throughout this week, Russia has targeted mainly Ukraine’s residential areas.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows little sign of relenting.

What is the Kremlin’s military strategy and can its objectives be achieved?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thinault

Guests:

Olexiy Haran – Professor of politics at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, head of research at the Democratic Initiatives Foundation.

Anna Matveeva – Russia and Eurasia affairs expert, author of Through Times of Trouble: Conflict in Southeastern Ukraine Explained from Within.

Doug Klain – Assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.