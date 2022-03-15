Video Duration 25 minutes 35 seconds
Should NATO impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine?
Ukraine’s president repeats his demand as Russia continues to attack residential areas in Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine’s president has made another plea for NATO to impose a no-fly zone as Russian forces continued to bombard residential areas of cities across the country.
But the Western military alliance says that a no-fly zone would escalate the war and put its forces in direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia.
So, what are the options?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Halyna Yanchenko – Member of Ukraine’s Parliament
Robert Pszczel – Former NATO official and senior fellow, Casimir Pulaski Foundation
Alexey Muraviev – Associate professor of national security and strategic studies, Curtin University
