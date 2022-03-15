Should NATO impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine?

Ukraine’s president repeats his demand as Russia continues to attack residential areas in Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine’s president has made another plea for NATO to impose a no-fly zone as Russian forces continued to bombard residential areas of cities across the country.

But the Western military alliance says that a no-fly zone would escalate the war and put its forces in direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia.

So, what are the options?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Halyna Yanchenko – Member of Ukraine’s Parliament

Robert Pszczel – Former NATO official and senior fellow, Casimir Pulaski Foundation

Alexey Muraviev – Associate professor of national security and strategic studies, Curtin University