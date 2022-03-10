How many Ukrainian refugees can Europe receive?

As Russian forces advance in Ukraine, millions of refugees are seeking safety outside the country.

As the war in Ukraine rages, the UN has warned the humanitarian crisis could grow.

People are crossing to neighbouring countries to the west, such as Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova. But most refugees from Ukraine have travelled to Poland.

Poland’s government has said to host them all, it will need more money than the EU is offering.

Will Europe introduce a new migration policy?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Matthew Saltmarsh – Head of news and media for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Camille Le Coz – Senior policy analyst at Migration Policy Institute

Alexander Betts – Professor of forced migration and international affairs at Oxford University