What’s fuelling Canada’s trucker protest?

Blockade in central Ottawa triggers a state of emergency.

Hundreds of truck drivers have shut down areas of the capital Ottawa near Canada’s parliament, in protest against COVID-19 rules.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded an end to it and has promised support for city officials.

But the protesters appear to have struck a chord among some Canadians frustrated with pandemic restrictions.

So, what’s behind Canada’s so-called “freedom convoy”?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Manan Gupta – Editor of “Road Today” magazine

David Anber – Lawyer and individual rights and freedom of speech advocate

Kerry Bowman – Bioethicist and assistant professor at the Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto