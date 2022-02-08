Video Duration 25 minutes 40 seconds
What’s fuelling Canada’s trucker protest?
Blockade in central Ottawa triggers a state of emergency.
Hundreds of truck drivers have shut down areas of the capital Ottawa near Canada’s parliament, in protest against COVID-19 rules.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded an end to it and has promised support for city officials.
But the protesters appear to have struck a chord among some Canadians frustrated with pandemic restrictions.
So, what’s behind Canada’s so-called “freedom convoy”?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Manan Gupta – Editor of “Road Today” magazine
David Anber – Lawyer and individual rights and freedom of speech advocate
Kerry Bowman – Bioethicist and assistant professor at the Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto
