Tunisia’s president moves against judges

Controversial decision is Kais Saied’s latest since sacking the government last year.

Tunisian President Kais Saied says he is dissolving the country’s top watchdog overseeing the appointment and independence of judges after accusing it of bias and corruption.

He and supporters say the Supreme Judicial Council has failed to investigate politically sensitive killings that happened in 2013.

But critics see it as another step to consolidating power as Saied looks to rewrite the constitution.

Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprising.

So is it sliding backwards?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Saida Ounissi – a member of the disbanded Tunisian parliament.

Mohamed-Dhia Hammami – political scientist and researcher at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School.

Fadil Aliriza – Editor-in-chief of Meshkal, a Tunisian news and analysis website.