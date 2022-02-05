Unfriending Facebook – a blip or long-term trend?

Social media giant loses users for the first time.

About half a million fewer people logged into Facebook during the final months of last year.

The news sent shares in Facebook’s parent company Meta tumbling as investors fret about its future.

The company has been dogged by controversy, is struggling against a rising competitor, and is trying to refocus on the “metaverse“.

So is it a blip or the start of a long-term decline?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Jim Anderson – CEO of SocialFlow

Mark Douglas – CEO & founder of advertisement platform MNTN

Ian Myers – Founder of Oceans XYZ