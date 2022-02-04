What’s next after ISIL leader’s death in Syria?

The United States says it has eliminated one of the biggest “terrorist” threats to the world.

The leader of ISIL (ISIS) is said to have blown himself up as US special forces surrounded his compound in Idlib province in Syria.

Not much is known about Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

But he is believed to have directed a 10-day prison siege in northeast Syria last month, one of the biggest ISIL attacks since the group was declared “defeated” in 2019.

So how much of a threat does ISIL pose today?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Wa’el Alzayat – CEO of Emgage Foundation; former Syria outreach coordinator for US Department of State

Marwan Kabalan – Head of policy analysis Arab Center for Research & Policy Studies

Colin Clarke – Senior research fellow, The Soufan Center; author of, After the Caliphate: The Islamic State & The Future Terrorist Diaspora