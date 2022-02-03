Will European troops be forced out of Mali?

Tensions grow with Mali’s military government as France and Germany consider withdrawing soldiers.

A decade of European military interventions in Mali is starting to unravel.

Last week, the military government in the capital Bamako ordered Danish soldiers to leave immediately.

Now it has expelled the French ambassador to Mali, after France’s foreign minister called the ruling generals “illegitimate and out of control”.

France is considering withdrawing soldiers, and Germany’s commitment is also in doubt.

Who will fill the security void?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Fabrice Pothier – chief strategy officer at Rasmussen Global

Noufal Abboud – executive director of the Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation

Chukwuemeka Eze – executive director of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding