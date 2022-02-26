Can anything stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the biggest threat to peace in Europe since World War II.

But the international response so far has largely been limited to sanctions and condemnation.

At the United Nations Security Council, permanent member Russia used its veto to block a move against the invasion.

The United States and European Union are preparing sanctions directly targeting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov – on top of measures against Russian businesses and oligarchs.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev responded by saying Moscow does not really need diplomatic ties with the West.

So can anything be done to return to diplomacy?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Michael Bociurkiw – former spokesperson for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)

Natalia Pelevine – British-Russian political activist

PJ Crowley – former US assistant secretary of state