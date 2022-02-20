Can the Minsk Agreements lead to peace in Ukraine?

Diplomats say upholding 2015 accords is way forward despite repeated violations.

Political leaders and diplomats say they are working hard to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The so-called Minsk Agreements keep coming up in their discussions.

They were signed in 2014 and 2015 to try and secure a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The accords also set a roadmap for political dialogue.

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of repeated violations.

Despite this, many diplomats insist the accords are the only way to secure peace.

So do they stand a chance?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Andrei Kortunov – Director General, Russian International Affairs Council.

Mychailo Wynnyckyj – Associate Professor of Sociology, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Matthew Bryza – Senior Fellow, the Atlantic Council and former National Security Council Official at the White House.