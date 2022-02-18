Is war in Ukraine inevitable?

Diplomacy intensifies as shelling and fighting increases in eastern Ukraine.

The United States again warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment. Moscow responded by calling the allegations baseless.

Beyond the war of words, fighting in eastern Ukraine is worsening.

Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces accuse each other of stepping up artillery and mortar fire in the contested Donbas region.

Diplomatic talks between the US and its NATO allies and Russia have yielded little results so far.

So is a full-blown conflict unavoidable?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

William Taylor – Vice president Russia and Europe at US Institute of Peace; former US ambassador to Ukraine

Hanna Shelest – Director of security programmes at Ukrainian Prism think-tank

Pavel Felgenhauer – Independent defence analyst