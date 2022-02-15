What’s driving up food prices worldwide?

The UN’s food agency warns that higher prices are putting people in developing countries at risk.

Food and energy prices are at historic highs around the globe – and inflation is expected to rise in the coming months.

The United Nations food agency has warned that higher prices are putting people at risk – especially those living in developing countries – while politicians in rich countries are scrambling for solutions amid growing discontent.

In the United States, inflation has hit its highest levels in 40 years.

In the United Kingdom, hundreds of people marched this week, protesting against rising inflation, tax increases and higher energy bills.

In Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Pacific there have been similar protests, as rising food prices are proving too much for many people.

So, how likely is it that the trend will continue? And what are the potential implications of rising food prices?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Jas Kalra – Assistant professor in supply chain management at Newcastle University Business School

Lawrence Haddad – Executive director at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition

Peter Kamalingin – Pan Africa director at Oxfam International