What will state elections mean for India’s Modi?

Regional vote is seen as a test for India’s prime minister and his governing Bharatiya Janata Party party.

Millions of people in India are voting in state elections this week and until March 7.

Ballots will be cast across five states.

Among them, the most populous – Uttar Pradesh.

Results there are seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party – indicating how people may vote during the next national elections.

So, how will these state elections shape his political future?

And what will that mean for democracy in India?

Presenter: Kim Vinell

Guests

Sudhanshu Mittal, politician and senior leader in Bharatiya Janata Party

Thulasi K Raj, lawyer at Supreme Court of India and High Court of Kerala

Fatima Khan, journalist at The Quint