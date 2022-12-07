What has pushed Mongolians to take to the streets in protest?
Thousands of people are protesting in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.
They are demanding justice after government officials were implicated in a scandal involving stolen coal.
Some want the parliament to be dissolved.
Others are frustrated by rising inflation and a worsening economy.
Mongolia is heavily dependent on two economic powerhouses on its borders: Russia and China.
But the former’s war in Ukraine and the latter’s strict COVID-19 policies have put pressure on Mongolia’s economy.
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Anand Tumurtogoo – BNE Intellinews correspondent in Mongolia
Solongoo Bayarsaikhan – Mongolia’s deputy minister of justice and home affairs
Chris Weafer – CEO at Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Eurasia
