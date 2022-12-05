How should Britain respond to mass public sector strikes?

Workers in several service industries are striking in December in protest of low pay and the rising cost of living.

Britain is facing at least a month of unprecedented strike action this winter.

Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers are walking off the job.

The situation has become so serious that the government may ask the military to help keep services running.

Workers say decades of low pay and poor working conditions have left them unable to deal with the rising cost of living.

The government has described the strikes as “unnecessary”, and has urged unions to call them off.

So what led to this situation?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Onay Kasab – National lead officer at Unite the Union

Claire Pearsall – United Kingdom Conservative Party councillor

Naeem Aslam – Chief market analyst at AvaTrade