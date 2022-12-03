When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?

WHO says gaps in testing and vaccination could allow dangerous variants to emerge.

Most of the world appears to have moved on from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 6.6 million people so far.

The health crisis disrupted economies but also led to an unprecedented effort to develop safe and effective vaccines in record time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes 90 percent of the global population now has some form of immunity, either from infections or vaccines.

Its director general says the ’emergency phase’ of the pandemic could be over soon but warns dangerous variants could still emerge.

So, what are the consequences if we let our guard down now?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Dr Margaret Harris — epidemiologist and spokeswoman, WHO

Gabriel Scally — visiting professor of Public Health, University of Bristol

Ravi Malik — chairman and founder, Radix Hospital in New Delhi