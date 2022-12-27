What are implications of military tensions on Korean Peninsula?

South Korea spends big on defence because it has a hostile neighbour across the border.

The failure to shoot down North Korean drones in its airspace on Monday has caused some alarm.

The military has apologised and President Yoon Suk-yeol says the incident underlines a lack of readiness.

Pyongyang has tested at least 90 missiles this year, including the first over Japanese territory since 2017.

In response, Seoul held joint live-fire drills with the US, and Japan increased its defence budget.

How serious could the fallout be from the increased militarisation, not only for the peninsula, but for the wider region?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Mason Richey – Associate professor of international politics, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, South Korea

Edward Howell – Lecturer in politics, New College, University of Oxford

Lawrence Korb – Senior fellow, Center for American Progress